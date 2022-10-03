National cheese recall causes retailers to pull certain cheese boards, brie and baskets

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KOLN) - Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling eight products that include cheese after being notified by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, Michigan, that some cheese products that it manufactured for Saputo Cheese USA’s distribution may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses have been reported to Hy-Vee.

The list below outlines the products that have been voluntarily recalled at Hy-Vee grocery stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

UPC                                 Product

02-47309-00000           Cranberry Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)

02-47310-00000         Apricot Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)

02-47260-00000         Triple Crème Brie, Montamore Cheddar, and Aged Gouda Cheese Board

02-45920-00000         Sparkling Fruit and Cheese Board

02-46794-00000         La Bonne Vie Domestic Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)

02-46795-00000           La Bonne Vie French Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)

75450-12681                 Bon Appetite Gift Basket

75450-12588                 Deluxe Delights Gift Basket

The Best By expiration ranges for the impacted cheeses is from Sept. 28 to Dec. 14.

Customers who purchased any of these products should discard them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at 1-800-772-4098.

For more information, visit the FDA’s website at www.fda.gov.

