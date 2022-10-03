Platte River Fitness Autumn River Run

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Platte River Fitness Series athletes couldn’t have asked for a more gorgeous day for the annual Autumn River Run.

This year’s race was combined with the Eclipse Dismal River Run. Around 170 athletes braved the elements Sunday morning.

The half marathon and 5K drew athletes from across Nebraska and surrounding states, including Colorado and Kansas.

There are four more runs left in the series this year. The Lake to Lake Relay is set for October 15th.

