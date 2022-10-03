Nebraska State 4-H camp destroyed by wildfire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KNOP) - A large wildfire continues to burn in the Nebraska Sandhills.

The Bovee Fire started in the Nebraska National Forest, Bessey Ranger District near Halsey on Sunday afternoon. The fire moved north quickly, jumping past Highway 2.

As of Monday morning, 15,000 acres have burned. According to the Nebraska National Forest and Grasslands, the fire is “human-caused and is under investigation.”

A Nebraska National Forest and Grasslands spokesperson said a State 4-H Camp lodge and cabins were destroyed but the historic Charles E. Bessey Tree Nursery was saved.

“The Eppley lodge as well as the cabins are a complete loss; it appears that the only structure remaining is the staff house. All of those on site were safely evacuated.”

At least 100 people are fighting the fire and local, state and federal resources are being used.

The Bovee fire has burned 15,000 acres as of Monday morning. (fire.airnow.gov)

