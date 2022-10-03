Two arrested after troopers find cocaine, pills in traffic stop

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Seward County Sheriff’s...
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 3, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested two people after locating suspected cocaine and unknown pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Seward County.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a Mercedes GLA250 drive on the shoulder. During the traffic stop near mile marker 371, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.

A search of the vehicle revealed 17 pounds of suspected cocaine and dozens of unknown pills. The substances were located in a hidden compartment in the rear of the vehicle.

The driver, Jennilee Velez, 20, and passenger, Mia Williams, 20, both of Chicago, were arrested for possession of controlled substances and possession with intent to deliver. Both were lodged in Seward County Jail.

