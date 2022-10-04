15-year-old girl accused of stabbing father to death at south Lincoln apartment

LPD is investigating a fatal stabbing Monday at The Lodge Apartments, southeast of 40th &...
LPD is investigating a fatal stabbing Monday at The Lodge Apartments, southeast of 40th & Highway 2.(Ryan Swanigan)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 15-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her father, and her 16-year-old boyfriend is accused of helping.

On Monday around 4 p.m., Lincoln Police responded to The Lodge Apartments, southeast of 40th and Highway 2, after Sallie Gilmer, 15, called 911 saying she came home from school and found her father stabbed.

Officers found 70-year-old Jesse Gilmer had been stabbed to death.

After conducting interviews and gathering evidence, Sallie Gilmer was arrested for 1st-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Her boyfriend, Isaac Honigschmidt, was arrested for aiding and abetting murder in the first degree. They were lodged in the Lancaster County Youth Services Center.

Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said they will be tried as adults due to the nature of the crime.

LPD says two people are in custody after a deadly stabbing at a south Lincoln apartment complex Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands Organization reported a major wildfire at the...
Nebraska State 4-H camp destroyed by wildfire
Friends and family members remember Jonathan Koch, one of six people killed in a car crash...
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
The Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands Organization reported a major wildfire at the...
Firefighter dies while battling wildfire in Nebraska Sandhills
Mark Pelini
Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash
Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on...
Neighbors and family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6

Latest News

Valerie Miller, 39, of Elwood, was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, five counts of...
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Elwood woman for attempted murder plot
Cool conditions with partly cloudy conditions Tuesday
Cool temperatures with calmer conditions Tuesday; Fall type pattern continues through Thursday
KNOP Base Map 10-3-2022
Cooler air filters in with a few rain chances this week
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Seward County Sheriff’s...
Two arrested after troopers find cocaine, pills in traffic stop