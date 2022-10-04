Cool temperatures with calmer conditions Tuesday; Fall type pattern continues through Thursday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cloudy and stormy of day Monday, conditions will be calmer and cooler for the day Tuesday with this fall type pattern continuing through Friday.

The rain is out for the most part with an area of high pressure moving into the viewing area. This high pressure system will give us a northwesterly to northeasterly flow that will bring us a crisp in the air Tuesday with highs in the 60s to mid 70s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possble during the day across Greater Nebraska Tuesday. Overnight lows will dop into the upper 30s to mid 40s with clear to mostly clear conditions.

Cool conditions with partly cloudy conditions Tuesday
Cool conditions with partly cloudy conditions Tuesday

Going into the days Wednesday into Thursday, conditions will remain on the fall side with temperatures mainly hovering around the 60s to 70s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions with a northern breeze across the viewing area as our area of high pressure still takes control. Overnight lows will dip into the 30s and 40s during time period.

Fall-like conditions to continue during the next couple of the days
Fall-like conditions to continue during the next couple of the days

During the overnight Thursday into Friday, a strong cold front will push through and will drop our high temperatures in the upper 40s to upper 50s with chances of rain during the day Friday. By the weekend, the temperatures will moderate into the upper 60s to low 70s with sunny conditions and northern breeze.

