Seward County Sheriff’s Offices finds 24 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office found over 24 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Friday.

Deputies stopped a 2015 Mercedes SUV in Seward County around Mile Marker 382 on I-80 for an obscured license plate at around 11:03 a.m. A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle, and an aftermarket compartment was located in the rear floor of the vehicle.

Around 24 pounds of cocaine and 12 grams of OxyContin were located inside the compartment.

The driver, Samantha Francisco, 28, Chicago, IL, and passenger, Julany Rivera, 20. Chicago, IL, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and no drug tax stamp.

Francisco and Rivera have been lodged in the Seward County Detention Center pending further court action.

