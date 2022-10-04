Sustainable Beef to create sustainable growth in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sustainable Beef LLC had its groundbreaking today where state and city officials came together to celebrate the new beef processing facility.

Leaders said it’s estimated the project will create 850 direct jobs and 1,300 indirect jobs in the community, they also said the project has the potential to bring about $1.1 billion to the region. North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher called the plan a “game changer” for the city, and cited its potential benefits for ranchers as well.

That new facility is also working to form partnerships with those local ranchers to secure sources of beef for the project.

“There is a lot of corn here, there are ethanol plants, and it is just a great place to feed cattle and have quality cattle,” said David Briggs with Sustainable Beef.

The project also has been done in partnership with Walmart to source products from Sustainable Beef’s facilities. They are doing so in hopes of increasing visibility in the beef supply chain, as well as helping ranchers who will be involved grow their businesses.

“Nobody starts a business in a generic place called Nebraska,” said Governor Pete Ricketts, who was on hand for the event. “They start it in a community that wants them and North Platte wanted them.”

