Governor meets with Rail Park project leaders

HERSHEY, Neb. (KNOP) - Tuesday, the governor met with leaders of a planned industrial rail park near Hershey.

According to local officials, this project hopes to create 2,000 direct and 2,000 indirect jobs in the community.

“This project opens up a world of opportunities,” said Gary Person, President and Chief Executive Officer at the North Platte Area Chamber of Commerce and Development Corporation.

This past summer, the chamber announced it received a $30 million grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to develop the Hershey Rail Park project.

The grant is part of the Nebraska Rural Projects Act to provide funds to non-profit development organizations to build rail access business parks.

“This project will be huge for this region,” Senator Mike Jacobson stated of the project. “I really appreciate the cooperation between the Village of Hershey and North Platte and Lincoln County to be able to bring that together and am glad we were able to secure $30 million in funding because that is huge.”

The new facility can potentially become one of five inland ports in Nebraska from which products from Nebraska can be exported worldwide. Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns added, “The Rail Park is awesome in getting access to get goods that are manufactured here and to mark our area for the business industry to move in and invest in our community.”

“This is a big deal and this is a great way for North Platte to grow,” said Governor Pete Ricketts. “I hope this inspires other communities to say if we have an issue we need to take care of, we can do what they did.”

