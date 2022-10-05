HBO’s ‘Scooby Doo’ movie confirms Velma’s LGBTQ+ identity

Velma's LGBTQ+ identity has been confirmed with the new "Scooby-Doo" movie.
Velma's LGBTQ+ identity has been confirmed with the new "Scooby-Doo" movie.(HBO Max / Warner Brothers Entertainment)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many “Scooby-Doo” fans have often wondered if Velma was gay.

They no longer have to wonder.

Clips from the upcoming HBO Max Scooby-Doo Halloween movie have been making the rounds on social media. In one, Velma tells Daphne that she’s “crushing big time” over a female character named Coco Diablo.

Director James Gunn said he tried to make Velma “explicitly gay” in the live-action “Scooby-Doo” movie back in 2001.

However, the studio changed the script to make Velma’s orientation more ambiguous and gave her a boyfriend in the 2004 sequel.

The new “Trick or Treat, Scooby-Doo” can be watched later this month when it debuts on HBO Max on Oct. 16.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valerie Miller, 39, of Elwood, was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, five counts of...
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Elwood woman for attempted murder plot
LPD is investigating a fatal stabbing Monday at The Lodge Apartments, southeast of 40th &...
Court records provide new details about Lincoln girl accused of killing father
Friends and family members remember Jonathan Koch, one of six people killed in a car crash...
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
The Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands Organization reported a major wildfire at the...
Bovee Fire in Nebraska Sandhills 30% contained
Softball players Natalie Davis and Callie Ramsey traded in their bats for pads and suited up to...
Senior girls step in to save high school football game from forfeiting

Latest News

VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Police believe an international student from Korea killed his roommate early this morning in...
Purdue student killed in residence hall; roommate in custody, university says
Police believe an international student from Korea killed his roommate early this morning in...
Roommate arrested for murder of Purdue student
FILE - Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on...
Senators call for stronger rules on off-the-books suspension
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk to people impacted by Hurricane Ian during a...
Biden and DeSantis join together in Ian recovery effort