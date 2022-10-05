Nice skies and mild temperatures Wednesday into Thursday; Cold front arrives early Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Stellar and mild conditions are in store for the viewing area Wednesday into Thursday, with a cold front moving through the area early Friday.

With an area of high pressure bringing us a northwesterly flow here across the area, and pretty much the entire state of Nebraksa, this is going to allow for that dry, crisp air to persist here Wednesday into Thursday. This will give us sunny skies and temperatures near where we should be this time of year, which are in the 60s to 70s. Overnight lows during this period will tank down into the 30s and 40s with clear to mostly clear conditions Wednesday turning into mostly cloudy skies with shower chances into the Pahandle Thursday night.

Fall-like temperatures are in store for the viewing area during the day Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the day Friday, a strong cold front will arrive into the area and this will allow for temperatures to decrease into the upper 40s to upper 50s with chances of shower activty, mainly during the morning time hours. Rainfall amounts could reach upwards to around a .10 of an inch with locally higher amounts. Overnight lows could apporach frost and freeze criteria with skies quickly clearing during this timeframe.

Cold front to apporach the viewing area Thursday night into Friday (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend into early next week, another area of high pressure will move in and that will allow for the conditions to rapidly improve, and for the temperatures to moderate into the mid 60s to mid 70s.

