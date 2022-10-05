North Platte claims District Golf Championship

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The A-4 District Golf Tournament was held at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte which is one of the North Platte Bulldog’s home courses. The Dawgs defended their home turf today at the District Tournament and came away with the District Title. Karsen Morrison also won the Individual District Title with a low round of 72. The Dawgs will continue on to the State Tournament at Norfolk Country Club on Monday, October 10th, and Tuesday, October 11th.

Below are the results from the A-4 District Tournament for North Platte.

(1) Karsen Morrison- 72

(2) Abbie Jones- 83

(9) Kaylee Carlson- 94

(10) Hailey Matthews- 96

Madison Preece- 105

