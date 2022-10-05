NPCC’s Softball Team sponsors Water Drive for Communities affected from wildfire

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College Softball Team is sponsoring a water and sports drink drive for the firefighters and communities affected by the wildfires happening in Halsey, Nebraska. The team was inspired to get involved by the involvement of former NPCC Softball Player, Morganne Brown’s father, who is a part of a fire crew from Colorado assisting in extinguishing the fire.

In a previous water drive for a wildfire in Colorado, Head Coach Janelle Higgins explains that the team was able to collect over 300 cases of water.

Higgins also expresses that more than the wins or losses, giving back to the community which supports the team year in and year out is what’s most important.

“That’s our main goal, year in and year out is to give back to our community and the communities that surround us and still support us. You know they’re in our 18-county area or they might be out of it, but just being able to give back to all those communities that do help us and do give back to us. Also, teaching these girls that you might now be from here but you live here now, so support them and support what’s going on here is what it’s all about. More than anything, more than wins or loses it’s about how can we help the community and how can we give back to the community, so that’s what we strive to do every day with our kids,” explains Higgins.

The team will be accepting donations through Friday, October 7th at 5:00 p.m. Donations can be dropped off at the North Platte Community College North Campus Welcome Center located at 1011 Halligan Drive in North Platte.

