Sutherland and Sandhills/Thedford Volleyball Team’s come together to collect water for Halsey Wildfire victims

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 12-10 Sutherland Sailors welcome the 10-9 Sandhills/Thedford Knights to town for a match-up on the volleyball court. Both teams come into the match on three-game win streaks and both look to keep the winning going and make it a four-game win streak.

The Knights win the match by a final score of 3-1 and make it a four-game winning streak and improve to 11-9 on the season. However, there was a bigger story aside from the volleyball.

The Halsey Wildfire hit close to home for the athletes on the Sandhills/Thedford Team because the wildfire is affecting the area surrounding both Thedford High School and Sandhills High School. The Sutherland Sailors wanted to do their part in helping those affected so they opted to collect bottled water before tonight’s game to show their support to the communities that encompass the Sandhills/Thedford Co-op. Thedford Superintendent, Blake Dahlberg and District Fire Management Officer, Tedd Teahon expressed their gratitude.

“That was super cool, to be honest, I didn’t know any of this was happening until I came to watch my daughter play. It was really awesome to see. I was actually really surprised. We’re super appreciative and everybody that’s been on this fire, it’s definitely been a little tougher because it’s closer to home and it took at a lot of ground,” says Teahon.

“We’re super appreciative of Sutherland their fans and their patrons. Steve Bristol, their superintendent called me the other day and said they’d like to do something. We weren’t really sure what to suggest, but they really came through and did a great job. We had a lot of parents and we had some students helping fight the fires this week and it’s just really appreciated that they’re willing to help us out,” explains Dahlberg.

