Faces of the Bovee Fire

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A fire near Halsey started on Sunday night, and has been ravaging the area ever since.

Evacuation orders were issued to residents in the village of Halsey and nearby campgrounds on Sunday night. The evacuation orders were lifted later in the week.

As of Thursday at 9 a.m. the fire was 94 percent contained and spanned 18,861 acres.

While the fire is becoming more and more contained, it only seems to leave destruction in its wake. It has already claimed the life of one firefighter, as well as burned down historic structures.

This fire has impacted people from all over the country, from sending them into action to ordering them to evacuate. These are the stories of the men and women who were impacted by this fire.

Brian Scott retired with his wife in Iowa a few years ago. Soon into retirement, he realized that the world still needed his help. Scott is now a part of a disaster response organization where he can step in as a public information officer for groups who need help.

Scott wanted to be able to respond to catastrophic events faster, so he invested in a camper van and now uses that to get to disaster scenes as quickly as he can when he is called to help. He keeps his bright shirt and fire resistant pants and boots in the camper at all times so that he can leave whenever he needs to.

Late Sunday night, Scott got a call that there was a fire and he might be needed. On Monday he ended up being deployed to Thedford, and he has been on the move keeping up with the fire since.

A man named Bubba works for the National Forest Service in the area, and overheard a 911 call on Sunday evening, saying that the fire was bad. He was devastated to hear that.

“This is our second one this year,” Bubba said. “I hope we don’t have another one.”

Bubba now guards the southern perimeter of the fire. His job is to let firefighters through, and to keep tourists out. He mentioned that he has had to stop multiple people from entering, just because they want to see the fire. He worries about innocent people going in and getting hurt in the fire.

“With how many fire rigs are out there, it does me a concern.” Bubba said. “It’s something that they don’t have to worry about... is someone sneaking in.”

Bubba said he has been camping at the Whitetail Campground since 1981, and is worried about what this means for his beloved campsite. He has seen many fires, and knows how hard it is for areas to recover.

Cathy Willims doesn’t live in Halsey, but her friend, who runs the only restaurant in Halsey, does. The two have been working on cleaning up the restaurant for it’s 50th anniversary celebration next week.

She and her husband were out driving on Sunday when they spotted a large cloud from their car. Her husband thought it was a storm, but she thought it was a fire. She was right.

“Once we got onto the high hill we could see over the horizon that the cloud reaches the ground,” Willims said. “So we knew then it was a fire but we weren’t quite sure where. We were concerned about everybody, safety always, of course, is our first concern. And the fact that it’s so dry… we knew that people were going to be in trouble. And then we heard through the radio that they were evacuating Halsey…”

Willims was terrified that the fire would hurt her friend and destroy the restaurant. Her friend evacuated for just an hour, and was one of only a few people in the village who left at all.

“I worried about [my friend]’s business...” Willims said. “Here she is, having been in business almost 50 years, and it could have been destroyed by the fire. Luckily it went straight north, rather than coming this way, which it could have easily done.... This [business] is her livelihood. She’s a widow and she lives for this restaurant and really caters to the people around here.”

Her friend did not want to speak on camera, but shared that both knew Mike Moody, the firefighter who died, and are devastated by his loss.

Willims and her friend were also devastated by the loss of the Nebraska State 4H Campground and buildings around it. Their biggest fear is that the buildings will not be rebuilt. They worry that could hurt tourism and leave the 4H children without a campground.

The fire didn’t just burn down the campground, it tore through farmland.

Randy Barnes’ farm was hit hard by the blaze. He saw the smoke Sunday afternoon and knew he had to act quickly. His cattle graze on the land that the fire was heading towards, so he herded them to a nearby farm and kept them there until the fire was put out.

His land was burnt to a crisp. However, he still had his house and his entire herd.

When talking with him, he mentioned that his neighbors and friends had helped him get hay. He still worries that he will need to sell his herd this year because of the fire, rather than waiting.

“It’ll all sort itself out,” Barnes said. “I had lots of good neighbors that called and offered support and a place to stay. We’re safe.. our whole family is safe.”

When asked how long it would take him to recover, he had a single word response.

“Forever,” Barnes said.

He had multiple tree belts that were destroyed by the fire, each over 40 years old. He shared that they would not be able to recover in his lifetime.

“It was pretty depressing,” Barnes said. “It is what it is, but, we didn’t need this fire.”

The worry of every single one of these people was how long it would take to recover, and if they even could.

“When we have a fire out here, it takes probably a year to two years for it to recuperate back,” Willims said. “A lot of us were reminiscing about the historical tower that was burned down, and I’m pretty sure they’ll never rebuild that again.”

With this being the second fire that the area near Halsey has seen this year alone, people are skeptical that anyone will help them.

