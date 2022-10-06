North Platte’s economical snowball effect

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte is still buzzing after two momentous events marked the start of big economic progress between the Sustainable Beef project and new developments at the Rail Park.

Officials said both of these projects aren’t just bringing new jobs that will help the local economy; this is the beginning of a snowball effect of things to come in the future.

The Chamber said the projects are going to bring more businesses to North Platte that will partner with Sustainable Beef, giving them a direct line to resources to help them thrive.

They said more businesses mean more jobs here in Lincoln County, which will provide more opportunities for the city to grow.

They went on to explain the biggest part of the snowball effect is that, with these opportunities to grow, this is a great tool to keep the young professionals.

“We want to give young folks a reason to stay or at least comeback,” President and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber of Commerce and Development Corporation, Gary Person, said about the events. “We want to recruit them back and capture them early and share the formative years to understand that this is going to be an exciting community to be a part of and you can help grow it into something that we haven’t seen for decades.”

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.