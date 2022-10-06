Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16.

Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to public safety.

NSP said the body was found by someone working near Road 3195 in Clay County and reported it to law enforcement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

