Reports: Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse expected to resign

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly expected to resign to take a job with the University of Florida.

The university issued a statement naming Sasse as their recommendation for sole finalist for its president by unanimous recommendation from its Board of Trustees.

Calling the nation’s single biggest challenge “the radical disruption of work,” Sasse tweeted his official statement about the announcement on his personal Twitter account along with a link to a story from the Tampa Bay Times.

“UF is the most important institution in the nation’s most economically dynamic state. Washington partisanship isn’t going to solve these workforce challenges — new institutions and entrepreneurial communities are going to have to spearhead this work. If UF wants to go big, I’m excited about the wide range of opportunities.”

According to the university’s release, Sasse is expected to visit the campus Monday “to meet with students, faculty and other members of the University community.” Those participating in the panel are able to submit questions online.

“This is right for the University of Florida, right for the state of Florida and right for the Sasse family,” Rahul Patel, chair of the Presidential Search Committee, said in the university’s release. “Ben brings intellectual curiosity, a belief in the power and potential of American universities, and an unmatched track record of leadership spanning higher education, government and the private sector.”

Politico also reported the news Thursday afternoon, citing “two people familiar with the Nebraska Republican’s plans.”

What happens next?

Re-elected in 2020, Sasse’s term is up in 2026. Should he resign as expected, his replacement would be appointed by the governor of Nebraska, per state statute. Depending on the timing of his official announcement, that could come from Gov. Pete Ricketts or from whomever wins the state’s gubernatorial election in November.

The Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office said that while there isn’t a time limit on the decision, a 50-50 split in the Senate creates a sense of urgency.

The appointee would serve for two years, until the 2024 election, the SOS office said.

There’s also nothing in the statute that would prevent Ricketts, whose term as governor ends in January, from appointing himself.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen issued a statement on the matter:

“We have received many questions about how the U.S. Senate seat held by Senator Ben Sasse would be filled if he resigns from the Senate. Based upon news reports about when the vacancy is likely to occur, it appears that Section 32-565(3) of the Nebraska Revised Statutes would apply to the filling of the vacancy. “Within 45 days of a vacancy arising, the Governor would appoint a qualified Nebraskan to fill the vacancy. That person would serve until January 2025. An election would be held in 2024 to fill the seat for the remaining two years of the term. The person appointed by the Governor to fill the seat would be eligible to run at that time. “An election for the regular six-year term of the seat would be held in 2026.”

