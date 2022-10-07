Brady Eagles hosted the St Pat Irish

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -St. Pat’s is on the road to take on the Brady Eagles Thursday night. Both teams came into this game with a

7-13 record.

The Eagles started off in the first set, which was a close competitive set as the Eagles won it 25–23.

In the second set, Brady was not messing around as they got up by as much as 11 points in the set. Sierra Carr had herself a pretty good day with some kills that helped the Eagles pull away 25-17.

Saint Pat’s Irish, with their backs against the wall, were looking for a way to extend the game into a set four, as Tonia Heirigs and Jensen Becher tried to rally their team.

Taryn Sterns and the Eagles were just too much to handle as they won set three with a final score of 25-21 and completed the sweep three games to zero.

