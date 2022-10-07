GRAPHIC: Police officer facing lewdness charges after allegedly masturbating during massage

By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A police officer in Las Vegas is facing lewdness charges after allegedly masturbating during a chiropractic massage.

KVVU reports Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer Richard Landahl is facing the charges after a reported incident on Sept. 20.

According to authorities, a woman went to a police station on Sept. 21 to file a report. She said Landahl was at her work the day before, around 11 a.m., when he requested a massage and for her to be his massage therapist.

The woman told Landahl to dress down to his level of comfort in the private massage room. He reportedly dressed down to his underwear and laid face down, with a sheet over him.

According to warrant documents, the woman started the massage and Landahl began masturbating in front of her. When the massage therapist realized what was happening, she said she stopped the massage.

Authorities said the woman told an assistant, a receptionist and a doctor at the practice about what happened.

While speaking with the doctor, Landahl reportedly apologized for making the therapist uncomfortable but didn’t outright admit to the lewd act, the report said. The doctor asked Landahl to leave the practice.

According to warrant documents, Landahl claimed he fell asleep during the massage and ejaculated in his sleep.

Landahl has been with the Las Vegas police department for five years. The department said Landahl was on-duty as a police officer at the time of the incident.

According to court records, Landahl is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27. He has been placed on suspension of police powers with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

