Helping with Pawsitivity in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Paws-itive Partners Humane Society had their North Platte Pet Food Pantry drive Thursday. This event was to help donate pet food for long-term pet owners that may be struggling to feed their pets. So far this year, the pantry that they have every Monday from 6-6:30 has already given out 43,000 pounds of dry pet food, and that doesn’t include the wet food given out as well.

This year they brought a “Touch of Glitter” limousine, with their goal in mind to fill up the whole limo with pet food for their pantry.

“One of our situations is we have a huge number of individuals that are needing our services and supply and demand. We’re having a hard time keeping food on our shelves for the pantry,” Jean Whyte, who helps run the organization, said about how the drive got started. “This is one of our events where we’re doing a pet food drive to get some food and some donations going and we are hand up not a handout. North Platte really needs the service for the community.”

If you want more information on where to go to donate or where to pick up food for your pet, visit their Facebook page, or you can visit their website for more information.

