Hershey host Sutherland

By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershey Panthers host their rival from six miles down the road the Sutherland Sailors. The Panthers come into the game with a 13-5 record and Sutherland a 12-11 record. Hershey coming off a win in their previous match against Valentine look to make two in a row, while the Sailors look to bounce back after a loss in their previous match to Sandhills/Thedford.

In the first set, the Panthers were able to make quick work of the Sailors and got the win by a final score of 25-9. In the second set, it was much of the same, Hershey wins set two by a final of 25-17. Then in set three, it was all Hershey again, the Panthers win it 25-11.

Hershey wins in straight sets over Sutherland. The Panthers improve to 14-5 on the season, while Sutherland drops to 12-12. The Panthers return to action on October 8th at home in a triangular with Maxwell and Saint Pats. Sutherland returns to action on October 11th at home against Maywood/ Hayes Center.

