Huskers face off against Rutgers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska heads on the road for the first time in six weeks, as it will travel to New Jersey for a Friday evening matchup with Rutgers in Piscataway. Game time from SHI Stadium is set for shortly after 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. local), with FS1 providing national television coverage.

The Huskers opened the season away from Lincoln with a neutral site game against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, but will be playing their first true road game of the 2022 season on Friday. Following the Northwestern game, Nebraska has played four straight games at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska stands at 2-3, following a 35-21 victory over Indiana at Memorial Stadium last Saturday night. The win was the first for Nebraska under interim head coach Mickey Joseph and evened the Huskers’ Big Ten Conference record at 1-1.

Nebraska used a strong performance from its defense and a balanced offensive attack to secure the win. The Huskers limited Indiana to just 79 total yards in the second half, and Indiana converted just 2-of-15 third-down conversions in the contest. Offensively, Nebraska controlled the clock for nearly 35 minutes, while running the ball 51 times and passed for 270 yards.

Rutgers heads into the matchup with a 3-2 overall record and an 0-2 mark in Big Ten play. Coach Greg Schiano’s team opened the year with consecutive non-conference victories over Boston College, Wagner and Temple. In Big Ten action, the Scarlet Knights dropped a 27-10 decision to Iowa on Sept. 24 and lost 49-10 at No. 3 Ohio State last Saturday.

Rutgers has leaned on a strong defense this season, allowing just 282.2 yards per game, including just 95.6 rushing yards per contest. The Scarlet Knights average 170.0 rushing yards per contest on offense.

