McCook host Gothenburg in volleyball match-up

Gothenburg defeats McCook 3-1 Thursday evening.
By Jon Allen
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -McCook played host to the Gothenburg Swedes Thursday evening, and the Swedes would take the victory 3 sets to 1.

The Swedes jumped out to a large lead early on in set one as they would go on and take a 21-6 advantage. Gothenburg would not look back as they take the first two sets of the match. McCook battled back in set 3 though as the Lady Bison get a set on the board, but in set 4 Gothenburg handled business and goes home with the victory.

Gothenburg moves to 23-2 on the season with the win, and they will look for win 24 as they host Lexington on Monday, meanwhile, McCook falls to 6-16 on the season, and the Lady Bison will next match-up with Ainsworth on Tuesday.

