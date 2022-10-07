North Platte gets the win out East against the Rockets

North Platte Football
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 3-3 North Platte Bulldogs travel east to Lincoln to face the 0-6 Lincoln Northeast Rockets. In North Platte’s previous game they hosted the former number-one team in the state, the Omaha Westside Warrior. North Platte was able to pull off the upset against the Warriors to get them back to .500 on the season.

The Dawgs get a big win on the road tonight at Lincoln Northeast by a final score of 56-7. The Bulldogs improve to 4-3 on the season. North Platte will return to action October 14th at home against Norfolk.

