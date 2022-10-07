Prosecutors weighing charges in Hunter Biden investigation

FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House...
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 18, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – Sources say federal prosecutors could bring charges against President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

However, no decision has been made to move forward and nothing is likely to happen before the midterm elections.

The Washington Post reports federal agents believe they have sufficient evidence to charge the president’s son in two areas: tax crimes and making a false statement regarding a gun purchase.

Investigators have looked into multiple facets of Hunter Biden’s life, initially focusing on tax issues and money transfers related to business activities in China.

The younger Biden has spoken publicly about his drug addiction, which raised the possibility he broke federal law prohibiting firearm purchases by anyone who uses or is addicted to illegal drugs.

President Biden has repeatedly said he would not interfere in any Justice Department investigation.

U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a Trump appointee, is in charge of the federal investigation in Delaware.

