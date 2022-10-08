Cozad Haymakers host the Sidney Red Raiders

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Sidney Red Raiders go on the road to take on the Cozad Haymakers on Friday night. Sidney is coming into this game with a 2-4 overall record, while the Haymakers are coming in fresh off a big win against Gothenburg in overtime with a record of 3-3.

The Red Raiders get the ball first and waste no time getting on the board. Alek Doty completes the touchdown pass to Austin Roelle to give Sidney a 7-0 lead.

The Haymakers are quick to respond on their second play Noah Shoemaker throws a 65-yard touchdown pass to Isaac White, tying the game at seven.

In the second quarter, the Red Raiders The Red Raiders are up 13-7 after Luke Holly gets the hand off at the 40 yard line and breaks a few tackles and runs all the way for the touchdown.

Shortly before half, Dreu White gets an interception that brings it all the way back to the Raiders’ 15 yard line. With time about to expire, Noah Shoemaker threw it into the end zone, but it was intercepted by Landon Riddle to end the half at 13-7.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.