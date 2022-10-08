Eagle man arrested after assault, multi-state pursuit

EAGLE, Neb. (KOLN) -An Eagle man is in custody after an assault and multi-state pursuit on Thursday.

Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an assault in Eagle at 8:17 p.m. Deputies responded to the 700 block of S. Fifth Street and arrived within two minutes of the call for service.

According to officials, a deputy located an injured woman and her daughter standing in the street waiting on law enforcement to arrive. The woman said that 57-year-old Michael Brueckner had struck her multiple times in the face.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office said Brueckner exited the home and, when confronted by law enforcement, went back into the home. The deputy on scene requested emergency help from the Nebraska State Patrol and additional Cass County Sheriff’s units.

Prior to additional law enforcement officers arriving, Brueckner exited the home and fled to his vehicle. A short foot pursuit and attempts to take Brueckner into custody at his vehicle were unsuccessful. Brueckner was able to flee in the vehicle and backed up, striking the deputy with the door. Brueckner then collided with a sheriff’s patrol car before fleeing the scene.

Eagle Fire and Rescue and Cass County EMA responded to care for the deputy and the assaulted woman at the scene. Multiple units of the Nebraska State Patrol checked the area, but Brueckner was able to flee the state of Nebraska.

Several broadcasts were made to locate Brueckner in Kansas. Riley County Sheriffs located the suspect’s vehicle and began pursuit. Due to the dangerous speeds and driving, the pursuit was ended. Officers from Wabaunsee, Kansas, located Brueckner passed out in his vehicle a short time later at a rest stop and completed a felony stop.

Officials said Brueckner was tased before being taken into custody. Brueckner faces several felony charges in Kansas for DUI and Flight to Avoid. Brueckner also has charges in Nebraska including Domestic Violence Assault, Child Abuse, and Felony Assault of a Police Officer with a Motor Vehicle, Obstructing Police, Resisting arrest and Felony criminal Mischief for Damages to the Sheriff’s Police Cruiser.

A warrant will be issued and Brueckner will be extradited back to Nebraska after facing charges in Kansas.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.