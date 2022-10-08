First National Bank of Omaha host annual Chili Cookout

News 2 at Six
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The First National Bank of Omaha had their annual Chili Cookoff on Friday afternoon in North Platte. The event is an effort to raise funds for the Mid-Plains United Way and the other organizations that are being funded and supported by the United Way and FNBO.

This year they collaborated and helped fund 12 local agencies and nonprofits around the community that have services that impact the community.

“This will help us fight several local issues; some include child abuse, neglect, family issues, and mentoring the children,” United Way Executive Director Kylee Odenbach stated about how beneficial this fundraiser was. “Making sure that we have a community that is growing and growing together as one.”

Even in the chilly weather, there was a big turnout from the people in the community, and the people got a chance to watch a few notable people in the community get pied in the face. People made donations for 12 candidates, and the top three who received the most money got pied in the face. All proceeds were donated to the various organizations that attended.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state patrol believes the remains found in Clay County are those of Jasmine Garnett.
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse
Reports: Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse expected to resign
Purdum Assistant Fire Chief Michael Moody died from a medical emergency while fighting the...
Memorial service set for Friday for firefighter who died fighting Bovee Fire
Friends and family members remember Jonathan Koch, one of six people killed in a car crash...
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
Faces of the Bovee Fire
Faces of the Bovee Fire

Latest News

Wedding moved to Grand island due to Bovee Fire
Wedding moved to Grand Island due to Bovee Fire
State Sen. Tom Brewer traveling to Ukraine next week
Back to Ukraine: Nebraska senator to evacuate civilians, lend aid
KNOP Weather Outlook 10-5-2022
Back to sunshine and warmth for the weekend and beyond
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, and U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse
Gov. Ricketts issues statement about replacing Sasse in U.S. Senate