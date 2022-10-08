First National Bank of Omaha host annual Chili Cookout

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The First National Bank of Omaha had their annual Chili Cookoff on Friday afternoon in North Platte. The event is an effort to raise funds for the Mid-Plains United Way and the other organizations that are being funded and supported by the United Way and FNBO.

This year they collaborated and helped fund 12 local agencies and nonprofits around the community that have services that impact the community.

“This will help us fight several local issues; some include child abuse, neglect, family issues, and mentoring the children,” United Way Executive Director Kylee Odenbach stated about how beneficial this fundraiser was. “Making sure that we have a community that is growing and growing together as one.”

Even in the chilly weather, there was a big turnout from the people in the community, and the people got a chance to watch a few notable people in the community get pied in the face. People made donations for 12 candidates, and the top three who received the most money got pied in the face. All proceeds were donated to the various organizations that attended.

