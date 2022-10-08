Friday Night Sports Hero: Camryn Johnson

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Camryn Johnson has become a fixture on the Broken Bow Girl’s Golf Team, as she’s helped them to two Class C State Titles. To add to Johnson’s accolades, she’s also a State Medalist, holds the school record for lowest round, and is the only girl in the program’s history to hold the Southwest Conference Individual Title.

Johnson says when she won the Conference Title earlier in the 2022 season, she wasn’t even aware that no one from her school had ever won the Individual Title. To start the round, it was rocky according to Johnson, but she was able to string together a nice back nine to claim the title.

“Through my round, it was kind of a struggle, I was down through the first nine. But, I kept battling back and played pretty consistent golf on the back nine. After it was done, they told me and I was super excited and super surprised. It was super cool to have that experience,” explains Johnson.

When Johnson shot the school low round of 69 at Awarii Dunes, she was also unaware of the record. However, her round started out strong this time around, she was able to put together three birdies in a row and just kept the momentum going from there.

“I was kind of going through some changes, but once I started I drained like three birdies my first three holes, I was just kind of on a role after that. It was a fun day and at the end of the day it was pretty cool to know that I shot 69,” says Johnson.

With the State Tournament quickly approaching, Johnson looks to use the experience that she’s gained from winning two State Championship to help lead the team once again this season to what will hopefully be a third State Title in a row.

The golf swing is only a portion of what makes a great golfer, the other part is the mental side of the game and how a golfer can respond to the inevitable bad shot. For Johnson, that has been a hurdle that took her some time to overcome, but once she did it was a tool that she could really use to her advantage on the golf course. Both Johnson and Head Coach Kelly Cooksley agree that the improvement on the mental side of the game has helped shave strokes off her average score.

“I like to take things one hole at a time. If you have a bad hole, once you’re ten yards off the green you’ve just got to let that one go and focus on the next hole,” says Johnson.

“This year she’s really developed her mental side of the game and I think she’s shot in the 80s once all year. So, she’s done a great job for us leading from a mental standpoint and really taking that growth that way,” says Cooksley.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.