Hershey hosts Valentine

By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 1-5 Hershey Panthers welcome the 3-3 Valentine Badgers for their week six match-up. In their previous game, the Panthers lost on the road 54-6 at Chase County. The Badgers come to town also off a loss. Valentine fell to Gordon-Rushville 33-13 in week five.

The Badgers go on to get the shutout win at Hershey, defeating the Panthers 32-0. Valentine improves to 4-3 on the season while Hershey falls to 1-6. Hershey returns to action on October 14th at Gordon-Rushville, and the Badgers return to action on October 14th at Mitchell.

