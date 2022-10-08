Maywood-Hayes Center hosts Bertrand

By Jon Allen
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maywood-Hayes Center Wolves hosted Bertrand Friday evening in Maywood for senior night.

The Wolves powered a 28-16 behind a Haydn Farr run late in the first half, but Bertrand answered back with a QB keeper from Owen Kaps. On the first possession of the third quarter though the Wolves solidified their lead on a busted play as the snap went over the head of Hayden Kramer, he gathered up the ball and still found Farr while evading the Viking defenders for the touchdown. Maywood-Hayes Center would take the win in this one 49-30.

Next up for the Wolves (4-3) is a season finale match-up with Dundy County-Stratton, while Bertand (2-5) finishes their season with a trip to Loomis.

