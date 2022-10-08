Mitchell hosts Chase County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 4-2 Chase County Longhorns hit the road to face the undefeated Mitchell Tigers for their week six match-up. The Longhorns come into week six off a big 54-6 win at home over Hershey and are looking to keep that momentum rolling and hand Mitchell their first loss of the season.

Chase County would fall on the road to Mitchell by a final of 30-0 and move to 4-3 on the season. The Longhorns return to action on October 14th at Wood River.

