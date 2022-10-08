Ogallala hosts Chadron

Ogallala Football
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 3-3 Ogallala Indians welcome the 4-2 Chadron Cardinals to town for their week six match-up. In their previous match-up, the Indians lost 37-6 on the road at McCook and are looking to bounce back with a win over the Cardinals.

The Indians go on to get the win at home over Chadron 36-21. Ogallala moves to 4-3 on the season and will return to action on October 14th on the road at Sidney.

