Perkins County hosts Maxwell

Perkins County vs Maxwell Lites
By Jon Allen
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Perkins County Plainsmen hosted the Maxwell Wildcats Friday afternoon in Grant.

This one was a tight one throughout, Maxwell tied the game up late in the fourth behind an Easton Messersmith touchdown run. Perkins County would answer though as Ethan Sihm takes a 27 yard carry to the house and give the Plainsmen the lead back. Maxwell would be unable to convert 4th and long on their final drive as Messersmith was sacked, and Perkins County takes the victory 24-18.

Next on the schedule for Perkins County (5-2) is a match-up with the undefeated Saint Pat’s Irish next week, while Maxwell (3-4) finishes their season with Sutherland next week.

