Sandhills Valley gets the win on the road at Sutherland

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2-4 Sutherland Sailors host the 5-1 Sandhills Valley Mavericks for their week six match-up. The Sailors come into the game off a 54-0 win at home over Morrill. The Mavericks also came in with a win, they hosted Perkins County in their previous game and got the 26-20 win. Both teams looking to keep the momentum going with another win.

The Mavericks came away with a huge win on the road, defeating Sutherland 52-12. Sandhills Valley moves to 6-1 on the season while Sutherland falls to 2-5. The Mavericks return to action on October 13th at home against Arapahoe and Sutherland returns to action also on October 13th at Maxwell.

