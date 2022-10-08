University of Nebraska celebrates 50 years of Title IX

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The University of Nebraska is celebrating a milestone, 50 years of Title IX and allowing women to participate in college athletics. On Saturday, Husker Athletics held a rally with female athletes to share the significance of Title IX with fans.

Husker Athletics held the “More is Possible” rally. Athletes, coaches and, alumni gathered outside Bowlin Stadium to share the history of each Husker women’s sport and connect with fans.

On June 23, 1972, Title IX was signed into law stating:

“No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”

Husker women came together to share the history of their sport with fans and the significance of Title IX.

“We’ve been able to speak to a lot of women that you know, played back when Title IX wasn’t, you know, a thing and they’re like, ‘You guys are just so lucky to get to experience what you experience’,” said Olivia Ferrell, NU softball. “And that is really makes us appreciate today and the celebration of Title Nine and knowing how thankful we need to be for Title IX and all the women that came before.”

At Saturday’s rally, each of NU’s women’s athletic teams were represented. From basketball and softball, to bowling and rifle team, all want to see continued progress for women’s sports.

“I do feel like equally valued as much as like the other sports and I know, we might not get showcased enough as like, like men’s basketball or like women’s gymnastics or women’s volleyball, but I still feel like we’re just as important as them,” said Alexis Buchert, NU bowling. “And I think the athletic department really have done a good job of making us feel like Nebraska is our home.”

Athletes were able to connect with even the littlest of Husker fans, inspiring them to make changes for the next 50 years.

“It’s really important for us to interact with those kids, because we want to keep them in school,” said Jaz Shelley, NU basketball. “We want to keep women in sport. So to be able to see that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel for them to come and play college sports and stuff.”

Nebraska Athletics kicked off a year-long celebration for Title IX back in June with more events to come.

