University offering Nicki Minaj course for upcoming spring semester

The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a Nicki Minaj course for the upcoming spring semester.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT
BERKELEY, Calif. (Gray News) - College students will soon have the opportunity to take a course focusing on Nicki Minaj.

The rapper, singer and songwriter commented on social media earlier this week regarding an upcoming African American studies course at the University of California, Berkeley.

According to UC Berkeley Professor Peace And Love El Henson, the institution will offer the course titled Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms starting in the 2023 spring semester.

Henson shared that she is excited to teach the course that will encourage students to think about Minaj’s impact on the hip-hop music industry and hip-hop feminism.

The university retweeted the professor’s Twitter thread announcing the class on its official account.

Minaj also expressed interest in visiting the class.

