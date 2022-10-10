Mild to warm conditions with sunny skies Monday and Tuesday; Cold front moves through Wednesday

News 2 Today
By Andre Brooks
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -After a cool and nice weekend, the nice trend will continue Monday into Tuesday with slightly warmer, with a cold front moving through Wednesday.

With the area of high pressure settled on top of us, this will provide the area with very sunny conditions Monday into Tuesday, with winds on the breezy side with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and the overall direction being out of the south. Highs during this time will mainly be in the low 70s to mid 80s, which is slightly above average for this time of year. Overnight lows during this time period will drop down into the mid 30s to mid 40s with mainly clear conditions still prevailing around. Some risks of fire concerns could be possible Tuesday with low humidity levels, breezy and dry conditions.

Mild to warm conditions with sunny skies Monday
Mild to warm conditions with sunny skies Monday(Andre Brooks)

During the evening Tuesday into Wednesday morning, a cold front will be swinging through the area from Canada and this will allow for temperatures to get back to where we should be. Highs during the day Wednesday into Thursday will drop into the low to upper 60s, with a stray 70. Winds will shift out of the northeast during this time. Temperatures will moderate back into the 70s Friday and drop back down into the 50s and 60s this weekend due to another cold front. No rainfall is anticipated for this cold front due to the fast progression of the front.

Cold front to move through the viewing area Wednesday
Cold front to move through the viewing area Wednesday(Andre Brooks)

