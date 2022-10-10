North Platte Habitat for Humanity hosts tree planting for Buffalo School Neighborhood Project

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity had a tree planting Monday morning for the Buffalo School Neighborhood Project. The statewide Free Trees for Fall Planting Program was a joint effort of the Nebraska Forest Service and the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum. The program provided the trees.

“This neighborhood has no trees, as you can see, and we really wanted to spruce it up and bring some beauty to the neighborhood and shade the houses and sidewalks,” said Jen Kupp, Habitat for Humanity office and family services manager.

The Buffalo School Projects said they want to add value to the neighborhood with the trees and make it a better place to live.

“One thing that we really like to see is that we are building a whole town where everyone has a decent place to live, and it’s a great opportunity for families who fall in the middle of having good jobs but not being able to get a bank loan, and they would really like to have their own house,” Kupp said. “So we work with them so that they can afford to have their own home.”

With most of the Nebraska community forests being on a steady decline as of late, the Free Trees Program is an effort to stop the decline and to give out 10 high-quality trees for tree-related education events and to promote tree and fall planting.

