Robber enters through third-story patio door; steals over $1,000 with accomplices

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Two people were robbed on Sunday after a man entered their apartment through a third-story patio door.

Lincoln Police were called to the 2500 block of H Street on the report of a robbery at 2:35 a.m.

According to LPD, the 37-year-old male victim reported hearing a knock at their third-story patio door before it was forced open by an unknown man. The male victim struggled with the suspect, who made his way to the front door. The suspect unlocked the door, allowing two additional unknown men inside the apartment.

A 33-year-old female victim reported, at some point during the robbery, she was struck in the face by an unknown object, breaking her nose.

The male victim reported losing $1,000 in cash, his cell phone, and the female victim’s cellphone.

The female victim was treated at an area hospital.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

