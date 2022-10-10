Robber enters through third-story patio door; steals over $1,000 with accomplices

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Two people were robbed on Sunday after a man entered their apartment through a third-story patio door.

Lincoln Police were called to the 2500 block of H Street on the report of a robbery at 2:35 a.m.

According to LPD, the 37-year-old male victim reported hearing a knock at their third-story patio door before it was forced open by an unknown man. The male victim struggled with the suspect, who made his way to the front door. The suspect unlocked the door, allowing two additional unknown men inside the apartment.

A 33-year-old female victim reported, at some point during the robbery, she was struck in the face by an unknown object, breaking her nose.

The male victim reported losing $1,000 in cash, his cell phone, and the female victim’s cellphone.

The female victim was treated at an area hospital.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after shooting in North Platte
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Friends and family members remember Jonathan Koch, one of six people killed in a car crash...
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
A teen was treated for a gunshot wound after a crash
Teenager injured after accidentally shooting self during crash in Omaha
The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a Nicki Minaj course for the upcoming spring...
University offering Nicki Minaj course for upcoming spring semester

Latest News

The Nebraska General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
VOTER’S GUIDE: Secretary of State, State Treasurer, Attorney General, State Auditor
Three candidates will face off in the race to become Nebraska's next governor in November: Jim...
VOTER’S GUIDE: Governor
Cold front to move through the viewing area Wednesday
Mild to warm conditions with sunny skies Monday and Tuesday; Cold front moves through Wednesday
NE SATRAD
Clear skies and warm days