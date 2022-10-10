Sea lion spotted in the middle of the road, assisted back to tidelands

A sea lion is safely back in the ocean after it got lost and stranded on a street in Alaska. (Source: Valdez Police Department/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDEZ, Alaska (Gray News) – A sea lion is safely back in the ocean after it got lost and stranded on a street in Alaska.

According to the Valdez Police Department, officers got a call about a sea lion wandering in the road. Police said when officers arrived, the animal looked distressed and tired.

Police said thanks to some “creative vehicle herding” by officers and a local resident, they were able to get the sea lion safely back to the tidelands.

In a Facebook post, the police department said it was “a legit happy ending for all of us and our new friend.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after shooting in North Platte
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Friends and family members remember Jonathan Koch, one of six people killed in a car crash...
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
A teen was treated for a gunshot wound after a crash
Teenager injured after accidentally shooting self during crash in Omaha
The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a Nicki Minaj course for the upcoming spring...
University offering Nicki Minaj course for upcoming spring semester

Latest News

Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months
Planting trees for the Buffalo School Neighborhood Project.
North Platte Habitat for Humanity hosts tree planting for Buffalo School Neighborhood Project
3 boaters missing off the coast in Plaquemines Parish rescued by Coast Guard
3 boaters rescued after fending off sharks in Louisiana
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Search continues for toddler missing for more than 5 days
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Twitter, Instagram block Kanye West over antisemitic posts