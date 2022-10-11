Gothenburg hosts Lexington for senior night

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Gothenburg Swedes on their Senior Night hosted the Minutemen of Lexington Monday night. Gothenburg came in with a record of 23-2 and Lexington came in with a 3-21 record.

Starting off in the first set, the Swedes fed off their home crowd as they got themselves out to a very comfortable lead, 14-4. They continued off of that momentum and defeated Lexington in the first set, 25-8.

In the second set, the Minutemen came out swinging early in retaliation with a 6-3 early lead. Gothenburg wasn’t stressed as they gathered themselves behind Clara Evert and Taryn O’hare, both handing out kills in this set to win it 25-12.

The third set is here and the Swedes want it to be the last set as they showed their class by getting out to an early 4-0 lead. The Swedes are not slowing down. Determined to make this the final game, Kara Waskowiak held down the front line, getting the block and the point, and the Swedes are up 10-4.

Another senior making an impact in this set was Kynlee Srauser, who chipped in and the Swedes won set three 25-15 and completed the sweep three sets to zero.

