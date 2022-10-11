Hastings plant expanding, adding workers

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A company which makes truck and trailer supplies is expanding its Hastings plant and adding more workers.

In a press release, Stellar Industries announced that they’re adding a 50-foot by 225-foot building with more than 11,000 square feet of manufacturing space for trailer frames, cabinets, fuel trailers and lube products.

Stellar is employee-owned and producers mechanic trucks and cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, roll-off cable hoists, trailers and service truck and van accessories. The Hastings plant primarily manufactures fuel and lube equipment for Stellar, and with this expansion, Stellar will double the amount of trailer welding bays, increasing the capacity of its Nebraska plant.

The plant is located 6.5 miles east of Hastings in the old Naval Ammunition Depot.

“We are thrilled to increase our operation space at the Hastings plant,” says Steve Schnieders, Chief Operating Officer for Stellar. “With demand for our trailers staying strong, it’s important for us to combat any capacity challenges by ensuring we give our employees more space to work safer and more efficiently. Ultimately, that improves our flow and allows us to provide our customers with the quality product they have come to expect.”

Previously, the facility housed five welding bays, and now includes 10, bringing the total welder space up to 11,000 square feet. The company says this will improve flow, open up new weld cells and increase production capacity and make a safer and more efficient work environment for employees. A new employee break room, office space and restrooms are part of the facility improvement project.

With the expansion, Stellar will add 10 new positions, which they hope to fill with local talent. Positions include weld operators, assemblers and support staff members.

For more information about Stellar and to apply for an open position, visit www.stellarindustries.com.

