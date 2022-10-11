Husker wide receiver enters transfer portal

Nebraska junior wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced on Tuesday that he would be...
Nebraska junior wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced on Tuesday that he would be entering the transfer portal(Brett Baker)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska junior wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced on Tuesday that he would be entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

“I’d like to thank Husker Nation and the University of Nebraska football program for accepting me into this community with open arms,” Garcia-Castaneda said on Twitter. “The fans of Lincoln have not only treated myself, but also my parents with the upmost respect and love since I enrolled here.”

Garcia-Castaneda is a transfer from New Mexico State. Garcia-Castaneda played in 12 games with seven starts for the Aggies (2020-21), totaling 42 catches for 639 yards and four touchdowns.

Garcia-Castaneda had four catches for a career-high 120 yards in his Husker debut against Northwestern, his second career 100-yard receiving game. Garcia-Castaneda had missed the Indiana game due to an injury and did not play against Rutgers.

