Kawasaki’s subway car wins “Coolest Thing” contest

Kawasaki Rail Car wins Coolest Thing contest by Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance.
Kawasaki Rail Car wins Coolest Thing contest by Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance.(Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance has completed its competition to decide the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”

The winner was the New York City transit subway cars, manufactured at the Kawasaki plant in Lincoln. Made to replace aging subway cars in New York, the Kawasaki website describes them as featuring LED lighting, digital displays, and wider doors for smoother boarding and exiting during congestion.

The subway car beat out the Pivot Walker, made by Chief Fabrication.

The “Grain Weevil” manufactured in Aurora made the semi-finals of the competition while the Mars 2020 duct, made by Royal Engineered Composites.

The contest is hosted by the NE Manufacturing Alliance. They said they had trouble connecting people with manufacturing but this contest helped show Nebraskans all the cool things that are created by manufacturers in the state.

They had 20,000 unique votes in the month-long contest.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after shooting in North Platte
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
A man whose body was found dismembered in Louisiana has been identified after a foot was found...
Dismembered body identified by DNA from foot found years later, officials say
Lincoln County Commissioners passed motions Monday that see a portion of county road...
Portion of county road to be given back to private owners
Friends and family members remember Jonathan Koch, one of six people killed in a car crash...
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln

Latest News

Two arrested following multi-county pursuit north of Lincoln
Red Flag Warnings are in effect for majoirty of the region Tuesday
RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT TUESDAY; Cooler and breezy conditions Wednesday and Thursday
KNOP Hourly
Fire advisories, warm weather and clear skies with cooler temperatures on the way
Sen. Ben Sasse, R - Neb.
Protesters disrupt Sen. Sasse’s public appearances at U. Florida