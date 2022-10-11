McCook man charged with child enticement

Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office arrested Lance Krotter, 35, of McCook on Sunday in North Platte for child enticement.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A man from McCook was arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday for attempting to lure a child under the age of 14 into his vehicle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle south of North Platte on Highway 83. The caller said a juvenile was helping adults collect firewood when a subject, later identified as 35-year-old Lance Krotter, drove up out of the view of the adults and spoke to the juvenile.

According to the report, Krotter got the child to close to his vehicle’s open door. Eventually the child screamed for the adults, and they confronted the suspect. The caller said that Krotter appeared to be under the influence and told a different version of the events.

The caller gave law enforcement a description of both the vehicle and Krotter. He was located by deputies in North Platte and was arrested.

Krotter was arrested and booked in the Lincoln County Detention Center. He is charged with child enticement, which is a Class III A Felony, and is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. His bond is set at $25,000.

