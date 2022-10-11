Papillion man pleads guilty to animal abuse after 665 animals removed from home

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A plea deal in an animal cruelty case.

Last December the Humane Society removed 665 animals from a Papillion home.

A total of 70 animals were found dead.

Tuesday Edward Luben pleaded guilty to three counts of felony animal abuse. In exchange, prosecutors dropped nine other charges.

Luben will be sentenced in January.

