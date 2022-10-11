Papillion man pleads guilty to animal abuse after 665 animals removed from home

(KTVF)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A plea deal in an animal cruelty case.

Last December the Humane Society removed 665 animals from a Papillion home.

A total of 70 animals were found dead.

Tuesday Edward Luben pleaded guilty to three counts of felony animal abuse. In exchange, prosecutors dropped nine other charges.

Luben will be sentenced in January.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after shooting in North Platte
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
A man whose body was found dismembered in Louisiana has been identified after a foot was found...
Dismembered body identified by DNA from foot found years later, officials say
Lincoln County Commissioners passed motions Monday that see a portion of county road...
Portion of county road to be given back to private owners
Friends and family members remember Jonathan Koch, one of six people killed in a car crash...
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln

Latest News

KNOP Hourly planner
Strong cold front moving through Nebraska on Tuesday night
Nebraska prison watchdog says death of inmate might have been prevented with regular health exams
Valerie Miller, 39, of Elwood, was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, five counts of...
Court documents outline Nebraska woman’s failed murder for hire plan
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office arrested Lance Krotter, 35, of McCook on...
McCook man charged with child enticement