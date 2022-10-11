RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT TUESDAY; Cooler and breezy conditions Wednesday and Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After an abnormally warm day Monday, a divided airmass will ensue the region Tuesday with fire concerns during the day. Cooler conditions for everyone do return for the days Wednesday into Thursday, but remaining breezy.

The area of high pressure that was over top of us is now shifting towards the south and east. With a cold front being to our northwest, these forces will work together to create a pressure gradient, thus giving us breezy conditions, with speeds around 15 to 25mph, with gusts near 40 mph. Along with the winds invading the area, and the dry dew points and acendant conditions, this poses the threat for fire concerns. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the viewing area Tuesday from 12 p.m. CDT until 8 p.m. CDT. People are discouraged to burn outdoors, dispose of flammable objects and in the event of a fire, call 911 immediately. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s in the Panhandle and in the 80s in Greater Nebraska as the cold front gets closer to the area. The cold front will swing through the Panhandle Tuesday afternoon and in Greater Nebraska during Tuesday evening. Overnight lows will drop down into the 30s with breezy conditions remaining. Some places could reach the freezing mark overnight.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect for majoirty of the region Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

With the qick-moving cold front to our south and east, this will allow for our temperatures to drop into the 60s for Wednesday into Thursday. Sunny and breezy conditions will continue across the viewing area. Conditions during this time will be favorable for more fire conditions. We will keep you posted just in case more fire alerts are posted. During the day Friday, as our new area of high pressure shifts towards the south and east, a moderation of temperatures will occur with highs climbing into the 70s. During the weekend, another cold front moves through and that will drop temperatures back down into the upper 50s to 60s.

Cooler conditions Weednesday into Thursday with a moderation on Friday (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.