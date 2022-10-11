Rodriguez Named B1G Co-Defensive Player of the Week

Nebraska sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez was named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, the conference office announced.
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez was named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, the conference office announced.

Rodriguez averaged 6.00 digs per set in Nebraska’s sweeps at Michigan State and No. 24 Michigan last week. The Sterling, Ill., native had a season-high 25 assists in a sweep over the Wolverines on Saturday night. She also had a pair of aces and was perfect on 17 reception attempts. Against Michigan State last Thursday, Rodriguez recorded 11 digs and an ace with 15 perfect receptions.

The reigning AVCA National Freshman of the Year and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year has led the Huskers to a nation-leading .118 opponent hitting percentage at the midway point of the regular season.

An advertising and public relations major, Rodriguez earned her third career Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award and the seventh overall Big Ten weekly honor of her career.

Big Ten Volleyball Weekly Awards - Oct. 10

Player: Taylor Landfair, RS-So., MINN

Co-Defensive: Lexi Rodriguez, So., NEB

Co-Defensive: Gülce Güçtekin, Fr., WIS

Setter: Mac Podraza, Sr., OSU

Freshman: Gülce Güçtekin, WIS

